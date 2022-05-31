KCP Sugar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.43 crore, down 25.38% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.43 crore in March 2022 down 25.38% from Rs. 87.68 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022 down 172.96% from Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022 down 76.06% from Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2021.
KCP Sugar shares closed at 23.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.52% returns over the last 6 months and 11.27% over the last 12 months.
|KCP Sugar Ind Corp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.43
|114.29
|87.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.43
|114.29
|87.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.81
|50.46
|120.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.68
|--
|12.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-91.27
|38.53
|-77.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.88
|8.18
|20.23
|Depreciation
|2.97
|1.25
|3.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.94
|22.38
|14.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.41
|-6.51
|-6.07
|Other Income
|-5.67
|2.72
|14.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-3.80
|7.94
|Interest
|5.20
|3.71
|6.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.46
|-7.51
|0.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.46
|-7.51
|0.98
|Tax
|-0.90
|0.71
|-6.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.56
|-8.22
|7.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.55
|-0.30
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.11
|-8.52
|7.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.11
|-8.52
|7.00
|Equity Share Capital
|11.34
|11.34
|11.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.80
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.80
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.80
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.80
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited