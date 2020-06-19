KCP Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 351.69 crore, down 14.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.69 crore in March 2020 down 14.11% from Rs. 409.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.73 crore in March 2020 down 1.89% from Rs. 35.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.05 crore in March 2020 down 13.77% from Rs. 81.24 crore in March 2019.

KCP EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.75 in March 2019.

KCP shares closed at 48.60 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.20% returns over the last 6 months and -44.14% over the last 12 months.