Kavveri Telecom Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 28.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in September 2021 down 28.56% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021 down 16.67% from Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021 down 124% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020.

Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 7.10 on October 26, 2021 (NSE)