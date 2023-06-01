English
    Kavveri Telecom Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 94.81% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 94.81% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.05 crore in March 2023 up 712.63% from Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.59 crore in March 2023 up 4837.88% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

    Kavveri Telecom EPS has increased to Rs. 16.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.68 in March 2022.

    Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 4.65 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.86% returns over the last 6 months and -51.56% over the last 12 months.

    Kavveri Telecom Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.160.992.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.160.992.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.291.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.250.26
    Depreciation-1.350.520.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses207.070.220.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-205.80-0.290.15
    Other Income239.740.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.94-0.290.15
    Interest0.010.003.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.93-0.29-3.17
    Exceptional Items-0.88----
    P/L Before Tax33.06-0.29-3.17
    Tax0.01--2.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.05-0.29-5.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.05-0.29-5.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.05-0.29-5.39
    Equity Share Capital20.1220.1220.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.42-0.14-2.68
    Diluted EPS---0.14-2.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.42-0.14-2.68
    Diluted EPS---0.14-2.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

