Kanoria Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.71 crore, down 17.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.71 crore in June 2023 down 17.04% from Rs. 185.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2023 down 62.66% from Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in June 2023 down 30.88% from Rs. 22.18 crore in June 2022.

Kanoria Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.32 in June 2022.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 120.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -6.84% over the last 12 months.