English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kanoria Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.71 crore, down 17.04% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 153.71 crore in June 2023 down 17.04% from Rs. 185.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2023 down 62.66% from Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in June 2023 down 30.88% from Rs. 22.18 crore in June 2022.

    Kanoria Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.32 in June 2022.

    Kanoria Chem shares closed at 120.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -6.84% over the last 12 months.

    Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.71158.89185.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations153.71158.89185.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.72124.50144.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.790.34-6.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.989.739.69
    Depreciation5.435.475.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6624.6022.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.87-5.759.23
    Other Income15.771.397.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.90-4.3616.92
    Interest3.122.581.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.78-6.9414.95
    Exceptional Items-2.71----
    P/L Before Tax4.07-6.9414.95
    Tax0.28-2.254.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.79-4.6910.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.79-4.6910.15
    Equity Share Capital21.8521.8521.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.87-1.072.32
    Diluted EPS0.87-1.072.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.87-1.072.32
    Diluted EPS0.87-1.072.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Kanoria Chem #Kanoria Chemicals and Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!