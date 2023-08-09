English
    Kanoria Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 401.50 crore, up 3.93% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanoria Chemicals and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 401.50 crore in June 2023 up 3.93% from Rs. 386.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2023 down 131.92% from Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.97 crore in June 2023 down 23.64% from Rs. 34.01 crore in June 2022.

    Kanoria Chem shares closed at 120.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -6.84% over the last 12 months.

    Kanoria Chemicals and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations401.50444.86386.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations401.50444.86386.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials290.57305.07277.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.0112.73-8.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.3058.1951.09
    Depreciation15.7315.4514.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.0545.7639.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.147.6612.20
    Other Income15.38-0.087.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.247.5819.54
    Interest10.8110.597.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.57-3.0112.19
    Exceptional Items-2.71----
    P/L Before Tax-3.28-3.0112.19
    Tax0.56-2.113.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.84-0.908.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.84-0.908.58
    Minority Interest1.20-0.62-0.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.64-1.528.27
    Equity Share Capital21.8521.8521.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.351.89
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.351.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-0.351.89
    Diluted EPS-0.60-0.351.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 9, 2023

