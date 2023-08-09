Kanoria Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 401.50 crore, up 3.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 401.50 crore in June 2023 up 3.93% from Rs. 386.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2023 down 131.92% from Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.97 crore in June 2023 down 23.64% from Rs. 34.01 crore in June 2022.

Kanoria Chem shares closed at 120.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -6.84% over the last 12 months.