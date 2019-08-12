Kandagiri Spin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.85 crore, down 33.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.85 crore in June 2019 down 33.63% from Rs. 19.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2019 up 67.68% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2019 up 112.68% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2018.

Kandagiri Spin shares closed at 70.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)