    Kalpataru Power Transmission Q1 net profit grows 13% to Rs 88 crore

    The consolidated net profit of the company in the year-ago period stood at Rs 78 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    August 04, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST

    Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Thursday said its consolidated net profit rose by about 13 percent to Rs 88 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly driven by higher income. The consolidated net profit of the company in the year-ago period stood at Rs 78 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

    The company's total income was Rs 3,691 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 3,218 crore in the same period last year. Its expenses were at Rs 3,552 crore as against Rs 3,082 crore a year earlier.

    In a statement, KPTL MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said: "We have started the financial year on a good note with strong traction across all our businesses. We have delivered robust growth in consolidated revenue and PAT. We have maintained a healthy EBITDA margin of 8.6 percent in Q1FY23".

    Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) is among the leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies in India.
    PTI
    Tags: #consolidated net profit #earnings #Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd #quarter #revenue
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 08:04 pm
