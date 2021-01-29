Kakatiya Cement Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.94 crore, up 18.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.94 crore in December 2020 up 18.83% from Rs. 28.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2020 down 96.48% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2020 down 191.78% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 166.25 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.38% returns over the last 6 months and -29.50% over the last 12 months.