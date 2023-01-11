Kajaria Ceramics Q3 PAT may dip 20.7% YoY to Rs. 97 cr: Sharekhan

Kajaria Ceramics: Kajaria Ceramics arm forms JV with UAE firm to expand business. The company has executed a joint venture agreement between subsidiary Kajaria International DMCC, UAE, and AL Rathath Marble Factory LLC, UAE. The joint venture will run the business of glazed vitrified tiles, sanitaryware/bathware products, marbles, granites, natural stones and allied products in UAE through a company namely Kajaria RMF Trading LLC, UAE, by way of 50:50 ratio.

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Kajaria Ceramics to report net profit at Rs. 97 crore down 20.7% year-on-year (up 31.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,123 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 295 percent Y-o-Y (up 225 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 14.3 crore.

