Jumbo Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 18.16% Y-o-Y
August 24, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jumbo Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 18.16% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 61.89% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 53.06% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.
Jumbo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2021.
|Jumbo Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.17
|4.35
|0.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.17
|4.35
|0.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.18
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|4.07
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.31
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|4.38
|0.49
|Interest
|0.15
|0.28
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|4.10
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|4.10
|0.15
|Tax
|0.04
|0.33
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|3.77
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|3.77
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|4.88
|4.88
|4.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.91
|7.95
|1.67
|Diluted EPS
|2.91
|7.95
|1.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.91
|7.95
|1.67
|Diluted EPS
|2.91
|7.95
|1.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
