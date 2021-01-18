Jubilant Life Sciences Q3 PAT seen up 14.9% YoY to Rs. 238 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

jubilant_life_300_34971790

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Jubilant Life Sciences to report net profit at Rs. 238 crore up 14.9% year-on-year (up 22% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,315.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 0.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 507.4 crore.

