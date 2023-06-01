Jubilant Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 343.37 crore, up 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.37 crore in March 2023 up 4.3% from Rs. 329.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.78 crore in March 2023 up 1460.87% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.14 crore in March 2023 up 170.33% from Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2022.

Jubilant Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2022.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 462.65 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.65% returns over the last 6 months and 11.97% over the last 12 months.