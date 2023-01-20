English
    JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,102.09 crore, down 25.19% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,102.09 crore in December 2022 down 25.19% from Rs. 1,473.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.87 crore in December 2022 down 243.02% from Rs. 28.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.67 crore in December 2022 down 56.47% from Rs. 95.73 crore in December 2021.

    JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 32.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.03% returns over the last 6 months and -17.22% over the last 12 months.

    JSW Ispat Special Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,097.55750.451,465.32
    Other Operating Income4.547.057.92
    Total Income From Operations1,102.09757.501,473.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials945.32581.681,087.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.8030.86--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-79.3389.92-28.35
    Power & Fuel75.6850.85130.27
    Employees Cost31.5734.5030.84
    Depreciation64.6757.2256.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.6261.89160.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.24-149.4236.25
    Other Income8.242.943.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.00-146.4839.47
    Interest73.8762.6267.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-96.87-209.10-28.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-96.87-209.10-28.24
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-96.87-209.10-28.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-96.87-209.10-28.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-96.87-209.10-28.24
    Equity Share Capital469.55469.55469.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.06-4.45-0.60
    Diluted EPS-2.06-4.45-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.06-4.45-0.60
    Diluted EPS-2.06-4.45-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm