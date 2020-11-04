172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jshl-q2-net-jumps-60-to-rs-168-crore-6067701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSHL Q2 net jumps 60% to Rs 168 crore

PTI
 
 
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JSHL) on Wednesday posted a 60 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 168.64 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 105.10 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2,328.92 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,303.45 crore earlier. Expenses reduced to Rs 2,149.79 crore as against Rs 2,167.07 crore in July-September 2019-20.

In a separate statement, JSHL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, "The company's ability to cater to ever-changing market dynamics is pivoted on strong planning fundamentals, helping JSHL respond to crises and upswings alike. With sales volumes back to pre-COVID levels in Q2 this year, we look forward to government spending on public infrastructure as the next big push for the sector."

JSHL's sales volumes grew by 9 percent to 1,55,470 tonnes in the quarter, as against 1,43,139 tonnes in the corresponding period last year, the statement said.

Melt production increased by 11 percent to 1,53,370 tonnes, reaching pre-COVID levels. Sales of JSHL's specialty products division, which produces razor blade steel, precision strips and coin blanks, witnessed a 14 percent rise in July-September 2020. The company further said interest costs in the first half of the ongoing fiscal declined by 15 percent to Rs 133 crore from the year-ago period.

JSHL is the largest specialty stainless steel producer in India with a diversified value added product portfolio. Its stainless steel plant at Hisar, Haryana has a total melting capacity of 0.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA).
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 10:28 pm

tags #Business #Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd #Results

