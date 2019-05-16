App
Last Updated : May 16, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Johnson Control Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 665.45 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are:

Net Sales at Rs 665.45 crore in March 2019 up 6.01% from Rs. 627.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.30 crore in March 2019 up 4.5% from Rs. 40.48 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.08 crore in March 2019 up 4.34% from Rs. 74.83 crore in March 2018.

Johnson Control EPS has increased to Rs. 15.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 14.90 in March 2018.

Johnson Control shares closed at 1,708.25 on May 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.00% returns over the last 6 months and -35.32% over the last 12 months.

Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 665.45 434.89 627.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 665.45 434.89 627.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 385.08 231.43 317.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 166.34 104.53 164.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -136.47 -44.38 -65.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.54 41.82 39.04
Depreciation 11.02 11.07 13.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.71 104.44 98.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.23 -14.02 60.86
Other Income 0.83 2.34 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.06 -11.68 61.71
Interest 2.01 0.24 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.05 -11.92 61.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.05 -11.92 61.07
Tax 22.75 -4.34 20.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.30 -7.58 40.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.30 -7.58 40.48
Equity Share Capital 27.19 27.19 27.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.60 -2.80 14.90
Diluted EPS 15.60 -2.80 14.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.60 -2.80 14.90
Diluted EPS 15.60 -2.80 14.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 16, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #Johnson Control #Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India #Results

