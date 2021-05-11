JMC Projects Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,392.22 crore, up 42.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,392.22 crore in March 2021 up 42.6% from Rs. 976.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.44 crore in March 2021 up 175.68% from Rs. 54.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.44 crore in March 2021 up 191.33% from Rs. 62.28 crore in March 2020.

JMC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2020.

JMC Projects shares closed at 102.85 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 117.90% returns over the last 6 months and 167.49% over the last 12 months.