JMC Projects Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,160.82 crore, up 132.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,160.82 crore in June 2021 up 132.92% from Rs. 498.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2021 up 80.56% from Rs. 52.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.58 crore in June 2021 up 123.03% from Rs. 49.58 crore in June 2020.

JMC Projects shares closed at 125.50 on July 30, 2021 (BSE)