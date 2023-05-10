JM Financial Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 845.60 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 845.60 crore in March 2023 up 4.44% from Rs. 809.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.11 crore in March 2023 down 68.06% from Rs. 178.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.29 crore in March 2023 down 29.06% from Rs. 581.18 crore in March 2022.

JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2022.

JM Financial shares closed at 63.30 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.75% returns over the last 6 months and -5.03% over the last 12 months.