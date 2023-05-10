English
    JM Financial Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 845.60 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JM Financial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 845.60 crore in March 2023 up 4.44% from Rs. 809.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.11 crore in March 2023 down 68.06% from Rs. 178.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.29 crore in March 2023 down 29.06% from Rs. 581.18 crore in March 2022.

    JM Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2022.

    JM Financial shares closed at 63.30 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.75% returns over the last 6 months and -5.03% over the last 12 months.

    JM Financial
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations788.28878.48779.31
    Other Operating Income57.3249.0930.33
    Total Income From Operations845.60927.57809.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost174.37159.3397.44
    Depreciation11.7810.469.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-8.3142.3450.43
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses292.81110.91110.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax374.95604.53541.96
    Other Income25.5618.5629.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax400.51623.09571.54
    Interest346.53301.45249.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.98321.64321.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.98321.64321.59
    Tax21.4381.3792.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.55240.27229.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.55240.27229.11
    Minority Interest24.75-50.11-49.61
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.19---0.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.11190.16178.79
    Equity Share Capital95.4895.4895.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.601.991.87
    Diluted EPS0.601.991.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.601.991.87
    Diluted EPS0.601.991.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

