    JK Tyre & Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,455.81 crore, up 5.24% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,455.81 crore in June 2023 up 5.24% from Rs. 2,333.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.15 crore in June 2023 up 275.52% from Rs. 26.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.79 crore in June 2023 up 60.08% from Rs. 176.66 crore in June 2022.

    JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2022.

    JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 283.20 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.83% returns over the last 6 months and 115.03% over the last 12 months.

    JK Tyre and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,455.812,392.822,333.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,455.812,392.822,333.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,315.911,257.371,555.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods238.04288.13209.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks54.7874.13-100.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost192.25193.65165.32
    Depreciation61.7962.7161.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses378.99359.42331.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.05157.41109.97
    Other Income6.9511.085.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax221.00168.49115.58
    Interest68.9872.9254.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax152.0295.5761.31
    Exceptional Items0.462.63-21.88
    P/L Before Tax152.4898.2039.43
    Tax52.3330.8812.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.1567.3226.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.1567.3226.67
    Equity Share Capital49.2549.2549.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.862.711.08
    Diluted EPS3.852.711.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.862.711.08
    Diluted EPS3.852.711.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:00 am

