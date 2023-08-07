JK Tyre & Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,455.81 crore, up 5.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,455.81 crore in June 2023 up 5.24% from Rs. 2,333.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.15 crore in June 2023 up 275.52% from Rs. 26.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.79 crore in June 2023 up 60.08% from Rs. 176.66 crore in June 2022.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2022.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 283.20 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.83% returns over the last 6 months and 115.03% over the last 12 months.