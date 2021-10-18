Jindal Stainless Hisar Q2 PAT seen up 121% YoY to Rs 374 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Jindal Stainless Hisar to report net profit at Rs 374 crore up 121% year-on-year (up 4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 51 percent Y-o-Y (up 25 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,465 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 63 percent Y-o-Y (up 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 475 crore.

