Jeevan Scient Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore, down 25.59% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jeevan Scientific Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore in March 2023 down 25.59% from Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 204.47% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 117.22% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022.

    Jeevan Scient shares closed at 50.37 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and -38.42% over the last 12 months.

    Jeevan Scientific Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.939.9510.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.939.9510.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.740.730.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----1.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.214.015.29
    Depreciation1.371.340.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.023.764.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.410.12-1.29
    Other Income0.260.285.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.150.403.82
    Interest0.250.210.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.400.193.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.400.193.63
    Tax-0.150.141.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.250.052.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.250.052.15
    Equity Share Capital15.4815.3015.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.470.041.53
    Diluted EPS-1.470.041.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.470.041.53
    Diluted EPS-1.470.041.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am