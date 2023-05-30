Jeevan Scient Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore, down 25.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jeevan Scientific Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore in March 2023 down 25.59% from Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 204.47% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 117.22% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022.
Jeevan Scient shares closed at 50.37 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and -38.42% over the last 12 months.
|Jeevan Scientific Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.93
|9.95
|10.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.93
|9.95
|10.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.74
|0.73
|0.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|1.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.21
|4.01
|5.29
|Depreciation
|1.37
|1.34
|0.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.02
|3.76
|4.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.41
|0.12
|-1.29
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.28
|5.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.15
|0.40
|3.82
|Interest
|0.25
|0.21
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.40
|0.19
|3.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.40
|0.19
|3.63
|Tax
|-0.15
|0.14
|1.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.25
|0.05
|2.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.25
|0.05
|2.15
|Equity Share Capital
|15.48
|15.30
|15.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|0.04
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|0.04
|1.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|0.04
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|0.04
|1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited