Jeevan Scient Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore, down 25.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore in March 2023 down 25.59% from Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 204.47% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 117.22% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022.

Jeevan Scient shares closed at 50.37 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and -38.42% over the last 12 months.