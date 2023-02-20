English
    JCT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.12 crore, down 30.04% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JCT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 153.12 crore in December 2022 down 30.04% from Rs. 218.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2022 down 249.44% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2022 down 151.79% from Rs. 10.62 crore in December 2021.

    JCT shares closed at 2.51 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.61% returns over the last 6 months and -52.19% over the last 12 months.

    JCT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.12173.34218.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations153.12173.34218.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.5999.67132.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.509.282.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.9122.9324.72
    Depreciation2.653.693.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.8053.5957.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.33-15.82-1.38
    Other Income8.181.118.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.15-14.717.48
    Interest10.4410.0712.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.59-24.78-5.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-18.59-24.78-5.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.59-24.78-5.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.59-24.78-5.32
    Equity Share Capital217.08217.08217.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.29-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.29-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.29-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.29-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #JCT #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am