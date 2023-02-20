JCT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.12 crore, down 30.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.12 crore in December 2022 down 30.04% from Rs. 218.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2022 down 249.44% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2022 down 151.79% from Rs. 10.62 crore in December 2021.

JCT shares closed at 2.51 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.61% returns over the last 6 months and -52.19% over the last 12 months.