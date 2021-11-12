JB Chemicals Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 593.01 crore, up 33.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 593.01 crore in September 2021 up 33.69% from Rs. 443.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.75 crore in September 2021 up 32.42% from Rs. 73.82 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.38 crore in September 2021 up 23.53% from Rs. 118.50 crore in September 2020.

JB Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 12.65 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.55 in September 2020.

JB Chemicals shares closed at 1,668.95 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.36% returns over the last 6 months and 73.92% over the last 12 months.