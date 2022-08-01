Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 944.86 crore, up 47.07% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 944.86 crore in June 2022 up 47.07% from Rs. 642.44 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.54 crore in June 2022 down 7.16% from Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.00 crore in June 2022 down 5.39% from Rs. 38.05 crore in June 2021.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.01 in June 2021.
Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 234.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.06% returns over the last 6 months and -18.28% over the last 12 months.
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|944.86
|593.25
|642.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|944.86
|593.25
|642.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|780.48
|458.60
|472.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|147.21
|37.30
|139.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-107.16
|-6.83
|-74.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.19
|12.52
|12.03
|Depreciation
|3.89
|3.69
|3.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|75.24
|52.91
|55.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.00
|35.05
|34.54
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.78
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.11
|35.84
|34.73
|Interest
|4.91
|2.51
|5.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.20
|33.32
|29.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27.20
|33.32
|29.50
|Tax
|6.60
|8.24
|7.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.61
|25.08
|21.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.61
|25.08
|21.91
|Minority Interest
|-1.20
|-0.94
|-1.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.13
|0.19
|0.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|19.54
|24.33
|21.04
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.51
|8.11
|7.01
|Diluted EPS
|6.51
|8.11
|7.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.51
|8.11
|7.01
|Diluted EPS
|6.51
|8.11
|7.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
