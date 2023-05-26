Jai Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.79 crore, down 25.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.79 crore in March 2023 down 25.52% from Rs. 167.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.14 crore in March 2023 down 322.89% from Rs. 17.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.15 crore in March 2023 up 17.7% from Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2022.

Jai Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2022.

Jai Corp shares closed at 164.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.21% returns over the last 6 months and 45.39% over the last 12 months.