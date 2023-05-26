English
    Jai Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.79 crore, down 25.52% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jai Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.79 crore in March 2023 down 25.52% from Rs. 167.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.14 crore in March 2023 down 322.89% from Rs. 17.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.15 crore in March 2023 up 17.7% from Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2022.

    Jai Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2022.

    Jai Corp shares closed at 164.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.21% returns over the last 6 months and 45.39% over the last 12 months.

    Jai Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.79129.78167.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.79129.78167.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.1493.03123.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.021.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.09-2.08-5.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0012.9713.16
    Depreciation3.183.283.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.4015.2325.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.167.336.47
    Other Income7.815.116.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9712.4413.04
    Interest0.060.050.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.9112.3912.72
    Exceptional Items-50.78----
    P/L Before Tax-34.8712.3912.72
    Tax4.213.160.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-39.089.2312.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.05-0.03-0.48
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-39.139.2011.95
    Minority Interest-0.07---0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.06-0.875.66
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-39.148.3317.56
    Equity Share Capital17.8517.8517.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.660.470.98
    Diluted EPS0.660.470.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.660.470.98
    Diluted EPS0.660.470.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

