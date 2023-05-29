English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    J. K. Cement Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,777.88 crore, up 18.15% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for J. K. Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,777.88 crore in March 2023 up 18.15% from Rs. 2,351.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.27 crore in March 2023 down 44.18% from Rs. 201.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.49 crore in March 2023 down 9.05% from Rs. 426.03 crore in March 2022.

    J. K. Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.81 in March 2022.

    J. K. Cement shares closed at 3,007.70 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and 27.31% over the last 12 months.

    J. K. Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,777.882,432.502,351.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,777.882,432.502,351.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials418.32402.10321.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.1033.1662.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.14-23.0040.10
    Power & Fuel774.78----
    Employees Cost168.14160.08135.83
    Depreciation128.53118.1090.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,029.861,616.421,407.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax220.99125.64293.42
    Other Income37.9722.3041.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax258.96147.95335.25
    Interest101.1578.6972.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax157.8269.26262.67
    Exceptional Items---0.07--
    P/L Before Tax157.8269.19262.67
    Tax48.0832.0363.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.7437.16199.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.7437.16199.65
    Minority Interest2.181.831.69
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.35---0.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates112.2738.99201.13
    Equity Share Capital77.2777.2777.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.534.8125.81
    Diluted EPS14.534.8125.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.534.8125.81
    Diluted EPS14.534.8125.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am