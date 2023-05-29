J. K. Cement Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,777.88 crore, up 18.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,777.88 crore in March 2023 up 18.15% from Rs. 2,351.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.27 crore in March 2023 down 44.18% from Rs. 201.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.49 crore in March 2023 down 9.05% from Rs. 426.03 crore in March 2022.

J. K. Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.81 in March 2022.

J. K. Cement shares closed at 3,007.70 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and 27.31% over the last 12 months.