    ITD Cementation Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,631.41 crore, up 38.98% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,631.41 crore in March 2023 up 38.98% from Rs. 1,173.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.79 crore in March 2023 up 130.67% from Rs. 16.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.91 crore in March 2023 up 77.25% from Rs. 86.83 crore in March 2022.

    ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.

    ITD Cementation shares closed at 144.55 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 139.72% over the last 12 months.

    ITD Cementation India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,631.411,327.021,173.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,631.411,327.021,173.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials647.58430.29410.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost129.67122.7297.11
    Depreciation30.8729.9325.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses707.53669.97582.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.7674.1158.06
    Other Income7.280.743.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.0474.8561.11
    Interest51.1340.3235.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.9134.5325.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.9134.5325.45
    Tax27.7110.4415.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.2024.0910.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.2024.0910.05
    Minority Interest0.13-0.36-0.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-6.5412.796.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.7936.5216.38
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.202.130.95
    Diluted EPS2.202.130.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.202.130.95
    Diluted EPS2.202.130.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:55 pm