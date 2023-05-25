ITD Cementation Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,631.41 crore, up 38.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,631.41 crore in March 2023 up 38.98% from Rs. 1,173.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.79 crore in March 2023 up 130.67% from Rs. 16.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.91 crore in March 2023 up 77.25% from Rs. 86.83 crore in March 2022.

ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.

ITD Cementation shares closed at 144.55 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 139.72% over the last 12 months.