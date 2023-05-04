ISMT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 643.60 crore, up 11.47% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 634.35 592.36 569.92 Other Operating Income 9.25 -- 7.44 Total Income From Operations 643.60 592.36 577.36 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 339.39 326.13 311.61 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.79 -26.27 22.85 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 40.03 42.52 44.76 Depreciation 16.16 13.09 14.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 218.08 187.64 204.38 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.73 49.25 -21.21 Other Income 11.15 3.74 8.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.88 52.99 -12.41 Interest 3.23 4.81 -189.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.65 48.18 177.09 Exceptional Items -7.54 -0.10 2,494.10 P/L Before Tax 43.11 48.08 2,671.19 Tax 36.71 13.88 142.73 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.40 34.20 2,528.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.40 34.20 2,528.46 Equity Share Capital 150.25 150.25 150.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 1.14 162.31 Diluted EPS 0.21 1.14 162.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 1.14 162.31 Diluted EPS 0.21 1.14 162.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited