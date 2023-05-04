ISMT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 643.60 crore, up 11.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISMT are:Net Sales at Rs 643.60 crore in March 2023 up 11.47% from Rs. 577.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2023 down 99.75% from Rs. 2,528.46 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.04 crore in March 2023 up 2635.94% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.
ISMT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 162.31 in March 2022.
|ISMT shares closed at 75.05 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.33% returns over the last 6 months and 15.20% over the last 12 months.
|ISMT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|634.35
|592.36
|569.92
|Other Operating Income
|9.25
|--
|7.44
|Total Income From Operations
|643.60
|592.36
|577.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|339.39
|326.13
|311.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.79
|-26.27
|22.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.03
|42.52
|44.76
|Depreciation
|16.16
|13.09
|14.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|218.08
|187.64
|204.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.73
|49.25
|-21.21
|Other Income
|11.15
|3.74
|8.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.88
|52.99
|-12.41
|Interest
|3.23
|4.81
|-189.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|50.65
|48.18
|177.09
|Exceptional Items
|-7.54
|-0.10
|2,494.10
|P/L Before Tax
|43.11
|48.08
|2,671.19
|Tax
|36.71
|13.88
|142.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.40
|34.20
|2,528.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.40
|34.20
|2,528.46
|Equity Share Capital
|150.25
|150.25
|150.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|1.14
|162.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|1.14
|162.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|1.14
|162.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|1.14
|162.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited