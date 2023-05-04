English
    ISMT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 643.60 crore, up 11.47% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISMT are:Net Sales at Rs 643.60 crore in March 2023 up 11.47% from Rs. 577.36 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2023 down 99.75% from Rs. 2,528.46 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.04 crore in March 2023 up 2635.94% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.
    ISMT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 162.31 in March 2022.ISMT shares closed at 75.05 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.33% returns over the last 6 months and 15.20% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations634.35592.36569.92
    Other Operating Income9.25--7.44
    Total Income From Operations643.60592.36577.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials339.39326.13311.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.79-26.2722.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.0342.5244.76
    Depreciation16.1613.0914.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses218.08187.64204.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.7349.25-21.21
    Other Income11.153.748.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.8852.99-12.41
    Interest3.234.81-189.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.6548.18177.09
    Exceptional Items-7.54-0.102,494.10
    P/L Before Tax43.1148.082,671.19
    Tax36.7113.88142.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.4034.202,528.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.4034.202,528.46
    Equity Share Capital150.25150.25150.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.211.14162.31
    Diluted EPS0.211.14162.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.211.14162.31
    Diluted EPS0.211.14162.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am