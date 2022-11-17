Inventure Grow Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.92 crore, up 68.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.92 crore in September 2022 up 68.23% from Rs. 7.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2022 down 24.24% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.

Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.