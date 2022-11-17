English
    Inventure Grow Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.92 crore, up 68.23% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inventure Growth and Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.92 crore in September 2022 up 68.23% from Rs. 7.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2022 down 24.24% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.

    Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

    Inventure Grow shares closed at 2.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.56% returns over the last 6 months and 9.62% over the last 12 months.

    Inventure Growth and Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.146.287.05
    Other Operating Income0.780.740.63
    Total Income From Operations12.927.027.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.350.15--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.59-0.15--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.301.521.31
    Depreciation0.160.160.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.063.575.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.641.771.18
    Other Income0.430.361.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.072.132.74
    Interest0.040.050.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.032.082.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.032.082.64
    Tax0.280.660.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.751.422.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.751.422.31
    Equity Share Capital84.0084.0084.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.020.03
    Diluted EPS0.020.020.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.020.03
    Diluted EPS0.020.020.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 11:00 pm