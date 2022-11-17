Inventure Grow Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.92 crore, up 68.23% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inventure Growth and Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.92 crore in September 2022 up 68.23% from Rs. 7.68 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2022 down 24.24% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2021.
Inventure Grow EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.
|Inventure Grow shares closed at 2.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.56% returns over the last 6 months and 9.62% over the last 12 months.
|Inventure Growth and Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.14
|6.28
|7.05
|Other Operating Income
|0.78
|0.74
|0.63
|Total Income From Operations
|12.92
|7.02
|7.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.35
|0.15
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.59
|-0.15
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.30
|1.52
|1.31
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.06
|3.57
|5.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.64
|1.77
|1.18
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.36
|1.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.07
|2.13
|2.74
|Interest
|0.04
|0.05
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.03
|2.08
|2.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.03
|2.08
|2.64
|Tax
|0.28
|0.66
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.75
|1.42
|2.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.75
|1.42
|2.31
|Equity Share Capital
|84.00
|84.00
|84.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
