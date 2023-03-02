English
    Intec Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 68.98% Y-o-Y

    March 02, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2022 down 68.98% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 1336.59% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 down 2855.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    Intec Capital shares closed at 17.70 on March 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.

    Intec Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.861.082.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.861.082.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.331.211.36
    Depreciation0.130.140.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.390.82-0.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.631.331.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.62-2.42-0.08
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.61-2.42-0.07
    Interest0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.65-2.45-0.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.65-2.45-0.09
    Tax-0.31-0.100.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.34-2.35-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.34-2.35-0.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.34-2.35-0.16
    Equity Share Capital18.3718.3718.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.27-1.28-0.09
    Diluted EPS-1.27-1.28-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.27-1.28-0.09
    Diluted EPS-1.27-1.28-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

