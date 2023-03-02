Intec Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 68.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2022 down 68.98% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 1336.59% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 down 2855.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Intec Capital shares closed at 17.70 on March 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.