Insecticides Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.90 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 301.90 356.53 277.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 301.90 356.53 277.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 323.13 204.41 225.60 Purchase of Traded Goods 23.55 23.47 6.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -82.25 40.30 -41.84 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 21.66 22.92 20.21 Depreciation 6.65 6.43 6.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 44.14 42.12 33.78 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.97 16.88 27.07 Other Income 0.41 0.37 2.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.56 17.26 29.15 Interest 4.47 4.84 1.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -39.03 12.42 28.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -39.03 12.42 28.10 Tax -10.02 3.08 5.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -29.01 9.33 22.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -29.01 9.33 22.39 Equity Share Capital 29.60 29.60 19.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -9.80 3.15 11.35 Diluted EPS -9.80 3.15 11.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -9.80 3.15 11.35 Diluted EPS -9.80 3.15 11.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited