Insecticides Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.90 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Insecticides India are:Net Sales at Rs 301.90 crore in March 2023 up 8.6% from Rs. 277.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.01 crore in March 2023 down 229.54% from Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.91 crore in March 2023 down 177.68% from Rs. 35.93 crore in March 2022.
|Insecticides shares closed at 462.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.68% returns over the last 6 months and -10.47% over the last 12 months.
|Insecticides India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|301.90
|356.53
|277.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|301.90
|356.53
|277.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|323.13
|204.41
|225.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.55
|23.47
|6.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-82.25
|40.30
|-41.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.66
|22.92
|20.21
|Depreciation
|6.65
|6.43
|6.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.14
|42.12
|33.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.97
|16.88
|27.07
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.37
|2.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.56
|17.26
|29.15
|Interest
|4.47
|4.84
|1.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.03
|12.42
|28.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.03
|12.42
|28.10
|Tax
|-10.02
|3.08
|5.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.01
|9.33
|22.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.01
|9.33
|22.39
|Equity Share Capital
|29.60
|29.60
|19.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.80
|3.15
|11.35
|Diluted EPS
|-9.80
|3.15
|11.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.80
|3.15
|11.35
|Diluted EPS
|-9.80
|3.15
|11.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited