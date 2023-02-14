Insecticides Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.53 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.53 crore in December 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 313.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2022 up 21.8% from Rs. 19.45 crore in December 2021.

Insecticides EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2021.

Insecticides shares closed at 581.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.53% returns over the last 6 months and 34.55% over the last 12 months.