    Insecticides Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.53 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Insecticides India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 356.53 crore in December 2022 up 13.63% from Rs. 313.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2022 up 14.47% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2022 up 21.8% from Rs. 19.45 crore in December 2021.

    Insecticides EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2021.

    Insecticides shares closed at 581.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.53% returns over the last 6 months and 34.55% over the last 12 months.

    Insecticides India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations356.53582.21313.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations356.53582.21313.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials204.41396.64176.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.4736.3013.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.30-6.4047.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.9228.7920.04
    Depreciation6.436.406.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.1258.4237.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8862.0611.79
    Other Income0.370.280.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.2662.3412.66
    Interest4.842.741.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.4259.6010.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.4259.6010.94
    Tax3.0814.942.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.3344.678.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.3344.678.15
    Equity Share Capital29.6019.7319.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.1515.094.13
    Diluted EPS3.1515.094.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.1515.094.13
    Diluted EPS3.1515.094.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

