    Insecticides Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.90 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Insecticides India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.90 crore in March 2023 up 8.6% from Rs. 277.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.30 crore in March 2023 down 231.17% from Rs. 22.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.86 crore in March 2023 down 177.54% from Rs. 35.93 crore in March 2022.

    Insecticides shares closed at 462.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.68% returns over the last 6 months and -10.47% over the last 12 months.

    Insecticides India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations301.90356.53277.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations301.90356.53277.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials323.13204.41225.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.5523.476.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-82.2540.30-41.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.6622.9220.21
    Depreciation6.656.436.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.0942.1833.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.9316.8227.07
    Other Income0.410.372.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.5117.2029.15
    Interest4.474.841.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-38.9812.3628.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-38.9812.3628.10
    Tax-10.023.085.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.969.2822.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-28.969.2822.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.340.09-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-29.309.3722.33
    Equity Share Capital29.6029.6019.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.903.1611.32
    Diluted EPS-9.903.1611.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.903.1611.32
    Diluted EPS-9.903.1611.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

