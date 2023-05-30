Insecticides Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.90 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.90 crore in March 2023 up 8.6% from Rs. 277.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.30 crore in March 2023 down 231.17% from Rs. 22.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.86 crore in March 2023 down 177.54% from Rs. 35.93 crore in March 2022.

Insecticides shares closed at 462.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.68% returns over the last 6 months and -10.47% over the last 12 months.