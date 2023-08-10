English
    Insecticides Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 639.95 crore, up 14.14% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Insecticides India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 639.95 crore in June 2023 up 14.14% from Rs. 560.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.14 crore in June 2023 down 23.93% from Rs. 38.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.54 crore in June 2023 down 15.52% from Rs. 58.64 crore in June 2022.

    Insecticides EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.41 in June 2022.

    Insecticides shares closed at 462.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.10% returns over the last 6 months and -33.59% over the last 12 months.

    Insecticides India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations639.95301.90560.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations639.95301.90560.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials410.01323.13475.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.2723.5528.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.65-82.25-77.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.6421.6625.01
    Depreciation6.886.656.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.7344.0950.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.77-34.9351.83
    Other Income3.890.410.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.66-34.5152.02
    Interest3.174.471.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.49-38.9850.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.49-38.9850.62
    Tax10.46-10.0212.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.03-28.9638.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.03-28.9638.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.11-0.340.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.14-29.3038.31
    Equity Share Capital29.6029.6019.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.85-9.9019.41
    Diluted EPS9.85-9.9019.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.85-9.9019.41
    Diluted EPS9.85-9.9019.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

