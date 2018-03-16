Infosys to announce March quarter earnings, final dividend on April 13

Newly Appointed Infosys CEO Salil Parekh(C) with CFO Ranganath and CTO Pravin Rao (L) during a press conference to announce the third quarter results of the company at its headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday. PTI Photo by Shailendra Bhojak (PTI)

Infosys, the country's second largest software services provider, will announce its January-March quarter earnings on April 13, 2018.

The IT major informed exchanges on Friday that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on April 12 and 13 to consider the audited consolidated financial statements and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) and as per International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in INR for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2018.

The audited condensed standalone financial statements of the company as per INDAS for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2018 will also be considered by the board.

The board will also recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2018.

"The financial results would be finally approved by the board of directors on April 13," it said in a filing to exchanges.

Hence, the company will close the trading window for designated persons in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations on March 16, 2018 and the trading window will open on April 16, 2018.

Meanwhile, Infosys will hold its investor/analyst calls on April 13 to discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2018 and the business outlook.

The country's second largest software services provider had reported a whopping 37.6 percent growth in Q3 profit, with retaining full year revenue guidance. The profit for the quarter, which was largely driven by tax reversal, stood at Rs 5,129 crore against Rs 3,726 crore in previous quarter/

The IT firm had maintained its full year constant currency revenue growth guidance at 5.5-6.5 percent and dollar revenue at 6.5-7.5 percent. EBIT margin forecast also retained at 23-25 percent for FY18.

Revenue from operations in Q3FY18 grew by 1.3 percent sequentially to Rs 17,794 crore while revenue increased QoQ by 1 percent in dollar terms (at USD 2,755 million) and 0.8 percent in constant currency terms.

