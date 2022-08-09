Indraprastha Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.32 crore, up 29.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.32 crore in June 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 202.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2022 up 31.35% from Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.67 crore in June 2022 up 24.08% from Rs. 30.36 crore in June 2021.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in June 2021.

Indraprastha shares closed at 62.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.50% returns over the last 6 months and -21.28% over the last 12 months.