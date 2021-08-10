Indraprastha Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 202.92 crore, up 115.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.92 crore in June 2021 up 115.38% from Rs. 94.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2021 up 161.29% from Rs. 25.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.36 crore in June 2021 up 221.98% from Rs. 24.89 crore in June 2020.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.75 in June 2020.

Indraprastha shares closed at 79.65 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.32% returns over the last 6 months and 41.22% over the last 12 months.