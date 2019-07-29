Indraprastha Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 203.69 crore, up 7.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Medical Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 203.69 crore in June 2019 up 7.56% from Rs. 189.38 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.53 crore in June 2019 up 31.46% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.97 crore in June 2019 up 17.25% from Rs. 19.59 crore in June 2018.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2018.

Indraprastha shares closed at 35.75 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -17.91% over the last 12 months.