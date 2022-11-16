English
    Indo Count Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 789.62 crore, up 9.32% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 789.62 crore in September 2022 up 9.32% from Rs. 722.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.92 crore in September 2022 down 25.55% from Rs. 79.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.46 crore in September 2022 down 14.46% from Rs. 125.62 crore in September 2021.

    Indo Count EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.01 in September 2021.

    Indo Count shares closed at 133.15 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.45% returns over the last 6 months and -49.67% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Count Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations789.62775.37722.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations789.62775.37722.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials269.78500.97365.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.5715.6624.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks107.66-172.18-19.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.9861.8742.48
    Depreciation14.8615.759.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses240.84231.16211.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.93122.1487.71
    Other Income5.6718.9028.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.60141.04116.00
    Interest16.9312.9610.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.67128.08105.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.67128.08105.14
    Tax16.7532.3926.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.9295.6979.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.9295.6979.14
    Equity Share Capital39.4839.4839.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.984.854.01
    Diluted EPS2.984.854.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.984.854.01
    Diluted EPS2.984.854.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am