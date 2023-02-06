English
    Indo Count Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 657.29 crore, down 13.1% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 657.29 crore in December 2022 down 13.1% from Rs. 756.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.71 crore in December 2022 down 46.92% from Rs. 71.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.11 crore in December 2022 down 46.52% from Rs. 146.05 crore in December 2021.

    Indo Count Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations657.29844.09756.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations657.29844.09756.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials324.89271.96336.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.7613.8828.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.97123.41-9.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.6366.1448.19
    Depreciation16.4915.3610.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses193.63253.93236.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.8699.41105.76
    Other Income4.764.9430.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.62104.35135.97
    Interest20.2220.6215.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.4083.73120.69
    Exceptional Items-----20.86
    P/L Before Tax41.4083.7399.83
    Tax3.6916.7628.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.7166.9771.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.7166.9771.19
    Minority Interest-----0.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.7166.9771.05
    Equity Share Capital39.6139.4839.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.903.383.60
    Diluted EPS1.903.383.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.903.383.60
    Diluted EPS1.903.383.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited