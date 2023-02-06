Indo Count Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 657.29 crore, down 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 657.29 crore in December 2022 down 13.1% from Rs. 756.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.71 crore in December 2022 down 46.92% from Rs. 71.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.11 crore in December 2022 down 46.52% from Rs. 146.05 crore in December 2021.

Indo Count EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in December 2021.

