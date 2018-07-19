Indian Oil Corporation Q1 PAT seen up 147.1% YoY to Rs. 6,580 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Indian Oil Corporation to report net profit at Rs. 6,580 crore up 147.1% year-on-year (up 26.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 35.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,39,187 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 133.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12,102 crore.

