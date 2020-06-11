Indian Hotels Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,062.98 crore, down 14.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,062.98 crore in March 2020 down 14.57% from Rs. 1,244.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.32 crore in March 2020 down 35.37% from Rs. 114.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 245.95 crore in March 2020 down 23.51% from Rs. 321.53 crore in March 2019.

Indian Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2019.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 92.65 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.82% returns over the last 6 months and -36.78% over the last 12 months.