Indian Card Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.21 crore, up 3.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.21 crore in September 2022 up 3.52% from Rs. 16.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 109.83% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2022 up 103.12% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.

Indian Card EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in September 2021.

Indian Card shares closed at 213.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.70% returns over the last 6 months and 17.76% over the last 12 months.