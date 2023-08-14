English
    Indiabulls Hsg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,766.31 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,766.31 crore in June 2023 up 1.2% from Rs. 1,745.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 240.95 crore in June 2023 up 59.27% from Rs. 151.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,558.36 crore in June 2023 down 2.25% from Rs. 1,594.16 crore in June 2022.

    Indiabulls Hsg EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.21 in June 2022.

    Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 163.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.53% returns over the last 6 months and 31.40% over the last 12 months.

    Indiabulls Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,766.311,899.731,745.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,766.311,899.731,745.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost155.9195.3168.15
    Depreciation17.8921.1817.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies33.80192.6142.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.0266.8346.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,522.691,523.801,571.69
    Other Income17.784.305.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,540.471,528.101,576.90
    Interest1,236.691,229.781,374.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax303.78298.32202.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax303.78298.32202.36
    Tax62.8382.0651.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities240.95216.26151.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period240.95216.26151.28
    Equity Share Capital94.3294.3294.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.114.593.21
    Diluted EPS5.094.563.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.114.593.21
    Diluted EPS5.094.563.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

