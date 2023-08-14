Indiabulls Hsg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,900.38 crore, down 8.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,900.38 crore in June 2023 down 8.42% from Rs. 2,075.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 294.39 crore in June 2023 up 2.7% from Rs. 286.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,768.64 crore in June 2023 down 6.87% from Rs. 1,899.04 crore in June 2022.

Indiabulls Hsg EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.40 in June 2022.

Indiabulls Hsg shares closed at 163.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.53% returns over the last 6 months and 31.40% over the last 12 months.