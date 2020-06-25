India Glycols Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 912.34 crore, up 4.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 912.34 crore in March 2020 up 4.2% from Rs. 875.57 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.90 crore in March 2020 down 33.01% from Rs. 26.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.81 crore in March 2020 down 22.35% from Rs. 100.21 crore in March 2019.

India Glycols EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.78 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.63 in March 2019.

India Glycols shares closed at 288.25 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.02% returns over the last 6 months and 23.82% over the last 12 months.