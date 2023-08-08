English
    India Glycols Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 689.01 crore, down 14.73% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Glycols are:

    Net Sales at Rs 689.01 crore in June 2023 down 14.73% from Rs. 808.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.14 crore in June 2023 up 76.22% from Rs. 29.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.81 crore in June 2023 up 54.02% from Rs. 68.70 crore in June 2022.

    India Glycols EPS has increased to Rs. 16.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.91 in June 2022.

    India Glycols shares closed at 636.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.51% returns over the last 6 months and -22.29% over the last 12 months.

    India Glycols
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations689.01619.34808.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations689.01619.34808.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials394.17320.68449.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.892.64107.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.180.53-26.14
    Power & Fuel94.57102.84130.78
    Employees Cost22.8126.2619.17
    Depreciation20.5329.7221.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.3870.3864.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.4866.2941.18
    Other Income5.804.476.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.2870.7647.35
    Interest27.5826.4322.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.7044.3325.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.7044.3325.29
    Tax12.585.807.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.1238.5318.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.1238.5318.20
    Minority Interest--0.481.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.021.319.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.1440.3229.02
    Equity Share Capital30.9630.9630.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5212.878.91
    Diluted EPS16.5212.878.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5212.878.91
    Diluted EPS16.5212.878.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

