India Cements Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,436.74 crore, down 5.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,436.74 crore in June 2023 down 5.12% from Rs. 1,514.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.40 crore in June 2023 down 209.28% from Rs. 79.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.41 crore in June 2023 down 69.24% from Rs. 50.10 crore in June 2022.

India Cements shares closed at 215.75 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.76% returns over the last 6 months and 10.19% over the last 12 months.