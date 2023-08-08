English
    India Cements Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,436.74 crore, down 5.12% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,436.74 crore in June 2023 down 5.12% from Rs. 1,514.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.40 crore in June 2023 down 209.28% from Rs. 79.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.41 crore in June 2023 down 69.24% from Rs. 50.10 crore in June 2022.

    India Cements shares closed at 215.75 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.76% returns over the last 6 months and 10.19% over the last 12 months.

    India Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,436.741,485.731,514.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,436.741,485.731,514.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials273.41286.65250.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.201.7922.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.5629.63-21.71
    Power & Fuel--614.91--
    Employees Cost93.7883.3792.85
    Depreciation54.4554.9153.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,010.51516.461,130.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.17-101.99-13.94
    Other Income7.137.9310.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.04-94.06-3.66
    Interest58.1849.9360.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-97.22-143.99-64.27
    Exceptional Items---113.83--
    P/L Before Tax-97.22-257.82-64.27
    Tax-23.64-14.05-148.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-73.58-243.7783.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-73.58-243.7783.83
    Minority Interest--2.25--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-13.8214.62-3.85
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-87.40-226.9079.98
    Equity Share Capital309.90309.90309.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.86-7.402.74
    Diluted EPS-2.86-7.402.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.86-7.402.74
    Diluted EPS-2.86-7.402.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

