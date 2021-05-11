Indag Rubber Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.74 crore, up 24.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.74 crore in March 2021 up 24.79% from Rs. 36.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021 down 19.95% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2021 down 24.63% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2020.

Indag Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2020.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 90.00 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.97% returns over the last 6 months and 80.36% over the last 12 months.